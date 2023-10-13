International Girl Child Day: Girls Informed About Their Rights

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Biradari Trust and Abhishree Foundation Indore organised an awareness programme on International Girl Child Day for the girls of CM Rise Malav Girls School, MOG Line Indore.

The girls were educated about their rights and child protection against crimes.

Special information was provided by president of Child Welfare Committee, Pallavi Porwal, where she expressed her views on good touch, bad touch and interacted with the students.

Ankur Ashok Lokre from Abhisree Foundation told the importance of safe touch and education to the children. Phool Singh from Lok Biradari Trust gave information to the children about how to get help from Child Line and Child Welfare Committee in adverse circumstances. Trustee of the organisation Deep Bhattacharya, Mayank Sejkar were also present. Chiraiya children's magazine published by the organisation Lok Biradari Trust was also distributed to the children.

