International Child Labour Day: Five Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On International Child Labour Day, Childline along with women and child development department rescued five child labourers from a bag manufacturing unit in Moti Tabela area on Monday. Organisation Aas and Kailash Satyarthi Foundation were also involved in the rescue mission.

The officials had received information about child labourers and when they went there to investigate, they were surrounded by residents who wanted the team to turn back. However, the team stood their ground and managed to rescue five child labourers.

The team found that the children were employed in bag making, cutting and mechanical work. All 5 children hail from Bihar and have been working in the factory for a year. The children were made to work for 10 to 12 hours daily by the employer and they were given Rs 300 a week.

All the rescued kids were taken under the custody of the Child Welfare Committee, and they were sent to Child Care Institute. Their medical checkup was also done.

Awareness rally

A rally was organised at Rahul Gandhi Nagar to create awareness against child labour. After the rally, common people of the area took an oath to fight against child labour. Banners and posters were put up at the Selfie point at Palasia crossing and Chhapan Dukan highlighting the evils of child labour. A signature campaign was also held.

Wasim Iqbal, director of Aas organisation said they are celebrating June as a month against child labour under which they are rescuing child labourers.