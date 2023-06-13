 Indore: Collector’s Office, Other Govt Offices To Turn ‘Green’
Plans to plant 10 lakh saplings in dist as part of Hariyali Mahotsav

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 07:25 AM IST
article-image
Indore Collector and district magistrate Dr. Ilayaraja T. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Hariyali Mahotsava, there are plans to plant 10 lakh saplings all over the district with public participation, and all government office buildings, including the district collector’s office, would be developed as green offices.

This was informed at a review meeting on Hariyali Mahotsav that was presided over by the collector Ilayaraja T. Additional collectors Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, Sapna Lovenshi, RS Mandloi and officials of other departments were present.

The collector gave targets to each department in the field of sapling plantation and said that saplings should be planted in such a place where they can be protected and watered regularly till they grow up. Survival of the plants was important, and every section of society should be involved in the campaign, he added.

The collector suggested that each department should develop its micro-plans and places where the plantations are to be made should be identified. He also suggested that a control room should be set up at the collector’s office to monitor the plantation drive. Technical teams should also be constituted to assist departments in carrying out plantations.

Collector Ilayaraja told the ADMs to take one project each for plantation. He said that all the ADMs should mark one area each and do intensive plantation there with public participation. He entrusted the responsibility of planting saplings in the collector's office to additional collector Rajesh Rathore.

article-image

