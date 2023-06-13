 Indore: Typist At Collectorate Consumes Poison, Dies
Indore: Typist At Collectorate Consumes Poison, Dies

Blames wife, in-laws for his suicide

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A typist posted at the collectorate consumed poison leaving a suicide note blaming his wife and in-laws. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment but he died on Monday. The case was registered at Aerodrome Police Station and they are further investigating the case.

According to the police, Rupesh (33) resident of Vidya Palace had consumed poison on May 31. He was admitted to MY Hospital for treatment.

Rupesh died at around 6 am on Monday. Family members told that Rupesh had left a suicide note in which he blamed his wife Rohani, mother-in-law Nabu and brother-in-law Rahul.

Rupesh got married a year and a half ago, but his wife went to her maternal home frequently, which Rupesh did not like.

When Rupesh protested, his mother-in-law and brother-in-law argued with him, which upset Rupesh.

Mental Health Helpline

Mental Health Helpline |

