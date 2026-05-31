Intensive Checking Drive: Barwani Police Arrest 37 Absconders Overnight | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on crime, Barwani Police conducted an all-night combing patrol and intensive checking drive across the district on Saturday night, resulting in the arrest of 37 absconding criminals.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of SP Padmavilochan Shukla, with ASP Dheeraj Babbar leading field operations.

Police teams executed 23 arrest warrants and 14 permanent warrants during the district-wide campaign.

Babbar personally supervised vehicle checks, monitored suspicious movements and conducted a surprise inspection of Silawad police station, reviewing records, surveillance registers and lock-up arrangements.

As part of digital monitoring, police verified 72 monitored offenders, including 42 recorded on the Digital Beat App. A total of 138 listed goons were checked, with 76 entries updated on the app.

Police also raided the hideouts of 10 habitual offenders involved in theft, burglary, robbery and dacoity-related crimes.

Three externed suspects were investigated and placed under continuous surveillance. In a parallel action against the illegal liquor trade, police registered nine cases under the Excise Act, arrested nine suspects and seized 108.8 litres of illicit liquor valued at Rs 12,180.