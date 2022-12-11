Intense countdown: Departments huddle to complete work

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A confident principal secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department, Neeraj Mandloi, told Free Press on Saturday during the review meeting at the Brilliant Convention Centre that 20 days of intense preparation is crucial for a mega show like the Global Investor Summit and Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan.

“These 20 days will be very crucial as all departments are involved in the preparation of high-octane events and the chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is taking review meetings daily of the concerned officials and seeking updates,” said Mandloi.

In the review meeting, the municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal gave a presentation to Mandloi about all the preparations made by the departments. She informed him about the proposal given by the associations for giving special discounts on their products to the guests coming to the city.

Major arrangements and overhauling will be done to spruce up the city to host the PBD guests. For these, road beautification from the Airport till the Brilliant Convention Centre, swanky parking facilities at the hotels for guests, heritage walks, special contribution of city’s associations and groups for hospitality of guests and other points were discussed.

Special exit point at Gopal Temple

Mandloi also inspected Bapat Square, MR 10 square, Rajwada Palace, Gopal temple, Gandhi Hall and other places. At Gopal Temple, he instructed the officials to prepare a special exit for the devotees coming to the temple which will help in crowd management. He also instructed officials to beautify the retaining walls being made at the Bapat Square. He also laid stress on completing the work at Rajwada Palace.

Carbon credit, lighthouse project presented to PS

Through a presentation, Mandloi was apprised of the work done by various departments of the corporation. Presentations on carbon credits, treatment service charge in the industrial sector, compounding, lighthouse project, water supply and on other projects were given.

Programmes lined up

* Patang Mahotsav (industries’ association)

* Maheshwari hathkargha and bagg block print (cloth market association)

* Tribal food festival (Lalbagh Palace)

* Musical band, instrumental music, classical dance

* Indori chaat-chaupati (Chappan Dukan and Sarafa)

* Bird watching (At Ramsar sight, Sirpur Lake)

* City forest and bio CNG plant visit

