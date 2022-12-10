IMC Diary: IMC to deliver death certificates within three days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now the IMC will deliver death certificates to the bereaved family’s address within three days. Giving these instructions to officials mayor on Friday Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the certificates would be delivered by IMC employees.

Mayor also reviewed the process of issuing the certificate.

Traders asked not to keep goods on footpath

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has instructed traders not to keep their goods on the footpath outside their shops. The corporation's team will first request the traders and after that, the removal action will be taken. The action will start from Phooti Kothi. On Friday, the mayor and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the area. Similar strict action will start in other areas of the city.

Mayor Bhargava inspected the route from Ranjit Hanuman Mandir via Annapurna Road to Phooti Kothi Square on Friday.

Bhargava talked with the traders and advised them not to keep goods on the pavement outside the shops. During the inspection of the Phooti Kothi Square area, the mayor instructed for construction of a shed for the labourers on the vacant land near the square.

Caretakers of public toilets given training

Keeping in view the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, a training workshop was organised at Rabindra Natya Griha for the caretakers and supervisors of all public toilets, on Friday.

Along with necessary cleaning arrangements in public toilets, caretakers and supervisors of all CTPT and urinals were trained on how to behave with customers, especially the guests coming for the PBS.

Training workshop for street food vendors

A training workshop was organised by Indore Municipal Corporation for various food chowpatty associations at the Smart City office on Friday.

Additional commissioner Abhishek Gehlot informed the chowpatty organisations and associations members to ensure that their area is kept clean and the food is hygienic. They were also asked to behave in a polite manners with the guests coming for PBS.

During the workshop, the association representing Chappan Dukan announced that each shopkeeper would provide his signature dish free of cost to the guests, 200 kg of ice cream by King Uncle Ice Cream along with a dance performance. Along with this, the staff of all the shops were asked to wear the same uniform.

Training workshop for hoteliers

A training workshop was organised for hotel association members which was chaired by collector Illayaraja T. In the workshop, collector Ilaiah Raja T informed about the necessary arrangements which should be made by various hotels; viz polite behaviour towards guests, high food and safety standards during the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas.