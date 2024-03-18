Insurance Money Withdrawal: Woman Among 3 Held For Fraud

Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhav Nagar police, on Sunday, arrested three persons, including a woman, accused in the case of withdrawing lakhs of rupees from insurance by submitting fake documents. SP Pradeep Sharma told media persons that one Rohit Udasi, husband of Tina, a resident of Sunera, Shajapur, had died a year ago. Rohit had got insurance of Rs 26,44,901 in HDFC Life Insurance.

After the death of her husband, Tina applied for an insurance claim in November 2023. Hereafter, Pooja (32), wife of Anil Chauhan, a resident of Barotha in Dewas district, her partner Dharmendra Sisodia (32), a resident of Donta, Maksi and the deceased’s brother Vinod Udasi (38), a resident of Sunera, Shajapur together planned the fraud and by changing the photo in Tina’s PAN card and Aadhaar card, they also presented fake documents in the bank.

Pooja, posing as Tina, withdrew Rs 19.80 lakh from HDFC Insurance located in Freeganj, Ujjain twice and got this amount transferred to her accounts in the bank of Dewas. On getting information about this, Tina filed a complaint at Madhav Nagar police station, after which the police investigated and detained Pooja, Dharmendra, and Vinod under sections 419, 420, 467, 471, and 34 of the IPC.