Inspection Revealed Massive Irregularities In Panchayat Works In Sardarpur | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An inspection revealed massive irregularities in several construction projects in Gram Panchayat Dantoli, prompting District Panchayat CEO Joshua Peter to seek records and warn of strict action.

During an inspection on Monday, the CEO found that large amounts had been withdrawn for approved development works, but many projects remained incomplete.

Expressing strong displeasure, he directed panchayat secretary Magar Singh Solanki to present all related records before the District Panchayat on Tuesday and ordered the completion of pending works within 15 days.

According to officials, Rs 7.77 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of a Community Health Centre. Around 60% of the amount was withdrawn, yet more than half of the work remains unfinished.

Similarly, two Anganwadi buildings were sanctioned for a cost of Rs 15 lakh. Nearly Rs 12 lakh was reportedly withdrawn, but both buildings are still incomplete.

In another case, Rs 12 lakh was sanctioned for a school boundary wall. About Rs 9 lakh was withdrawn, but the project has not been completed. Serious irregularities were also found in a culvert project approved at Rs 3.73 lakh.

Instead of constructing a proper culvert, a pipe was laid at the water flow point and covered with soil, while the work was shown as completed.

CEO Peter and Panchayat Inspector Ansar Pathan inspected the sites and reviewed the progress of the projects.

The CEO instructed officials to submit documentary proof of all expenditures and warned that failure to produce records or complete the works could lead to strict administrative action against those responsible.