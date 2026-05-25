Inspection – Food Safety Team Seizes 1,040 Water Bottles In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety officials seized 1,040 bottles of packaged drinking water during an inspection at the Aqua Wing Packaged Drinking Water unit in Tigaria Rao village on Sunday.

Officials said the action was taken on the directions of Collector Shivam Verma as part of an ongoing drive to check the quality of food and beverages sold during the summer season.

According to officials, the inspection was conducted following a complaint. During the inspection, officials found that the printing machine at the unit was not functioning, due to which important details such as batch numbers and manufacturing and expiry dates were not printed on the bottles.

Food Safety officers collected water samples for laboratory testing and seized 1,040 bottles that lacked proper batch numbers or date markings. The unit was also ordered to shut operations immediately until the printing machine becomes functional.

Collector Shivam Verma said providing safe and quality food products to the public remains the administration’s top priority.

He added that inspections often reveal that several food businesses either do not possess valid food licences or operate businesses that do not match the category mentioned in their licences. He warned food business operators to obtain proper licences or registrations before operating and directed them to display licences prominently at their establishments.

The Collector also appealed to consumers to report any food shop or establishment that does not display a valid licence or is suspected of food adulteration or irregularities.

Complaints can be registered on the Collector Helpline number 0731-181, following which the Food Safety Administration will take immediate action.