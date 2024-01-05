Inspection By Block Resources Coordinator: 50 Hostel Inmates Found Missing Along With Supdt In Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): No inmate was found in Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Girls Hostel in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar of Aligrajpur which can accommodate 50 inmates at a time.

This is in stark contradiction to state government’s claims of spending huge amount on girls’ education.

The hostel is situated in Behadwa village and zero-occupancy came to fore after block resources coordinator (BRC) Rajendra Bairagi rushed to the spot after being tipped-off about the prevailing situation.

During inspection, hostel superintendent was also not present.

According to information, around 4.45 pm, BRC Bairagi rushed to the hostel for inspection following tip-off by local media.

On reaching the hostel, Bairagi found the main gate locked. He immediately called upon the peon and inquired.

On this, peon relied that neither student nor hostel superintendent was inside. Bairagi immediately called superintendent Asha Bhuria and asked why there were no students in the hostel.

On this, superintendent Bhuriya replied that the students had come to school and not to the hostel and therefore the hostel was closed.

Later, addressing media persons, BRC Bairagi said that during inspection, 50 girl students were found absent at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hostel along with hostel superintendent. “We will forward detailed report to senior and seek appropriate action into the matter,” he said.