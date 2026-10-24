Injured Leopard Takes Bait; Tapped Near Crescent Water Park In Umariya Khurd | Watch Video

Injured Leopard Trapped In Umariya Khurd After Three-Day Hunt: Bait Strategy Succeeds Near Crescent Water Park |

Indore Leopard Rescue Operation: Tension gripping Umariya Khurd village ended on a high note today after the forest department successfully trapped an injured leopard. The big cat, most likely the one which had strayed into human settlements off Ujjaini Road near Crescent Water Park, finally walked into a repositioned cage after taking the bait set by rescue personnel. Officials, however, are yet to confirm if it is the same leopard that had been on a stroll since Thursday. Therefore, another cage was set up!

The animal, suffering from visible facial and head injuries, was safely secured and transported to the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya (Indore Zoo) for medical examination and care.

Forest Department Leopard Rescue: Strategic Repositioning Delivers Breakthrough

The capture followed a grueling 48-hour operation marked by setbacks. On Friday, forest teams inspected two cages deployed in the area, but the leopard had failed to enter either. Taking immediate course correction, officials shifted cage locations closer to suspected movement tracks and placed fresh bait to entice the hungry, injured animal.

To monitor movement around the fringe forest zones, trap cameras were installed across key paths, while Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lal Sudhakar Singh ordered intensive morning and evening patrols within a two-kilometer radius.

#WATCH | #Leopard Spotted Near Crescent Water Park In #Indore, Residents Panic Over Reports Of Injuries #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #WildLife #IndoreNews https://t.co/O4iezZbB0g — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 22, 2026

Tracking Ralamandal Leopard Hindered By Dry Leaves

Notably, a big cat was first spotted on Thursday morning sitting on the veranda of a resident's house, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood. Video footage that circulated online showed distinct trauma marks on its head and face.

Forest personnel responding to the scene faced initial hurdles as a dense carpet of fallen dry leaves obliterated pugmarks and tree scratches, leaving searchers dependent primarily on local sightings. Officials suspect the big cat wandered out of the unfenced Ralamandal hills corridor into residential clusters.

Veterinary Evaluation Underway

Forest officials noted that catching the leopard was a critical priority, both to ensure public safety and to provide treatment to the animal, whose injuries could have proven fatal in the wild.

Wildlife veterinarians at the Indore Zoo will perform a detailed health checkup to treat its wounds. Further decisions regarding its rehabilitation and release back into a safe forest range will be taken based on its recovery. The successful rescue has brought immense relief to the villagers of Umariya Khurd, who had been urged to remain indoors during the intensive search.