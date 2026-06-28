Indore–Ujjain Bus Collides With Dumper After Alleged Brake Failure; 6 Injured, Probe On | AI-Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six passengers were injured after a passenger bus travelling from Indore to Ujjain collided with a dumper truck near Gadha Tekri following alleged brake failure in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place near Gadha Tekri under the Chandan Nagar Police Station area in Indore.

The impact was severe, leaving several passengers injured inside the bus. All the injured have been admitted to MY Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

It is said that the bus, en route from Indore to Ujjain, rammed into the rear of a dumper truck moving ahead on the road.

The victims of the accident have been identified as -

Prakash (son of Mangilal),

Shobha,

Bhupendra (son of Motilal),

Ritu,

Dilip (son of Banshilal),

Ghanshyam Nath,

and Dinesh.

All are residents of Indore. After initial treatment, they were referred to MY Hospital for further care.

The bus driver stated that the collision occurred due to brake failure. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

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Truck was loaded with soil

Police said they are conducting a technical inspection of the bus to determine the exact cause of the accident. They are also verifying whether the brakes actually failed or if there was any other reason behind the crash.

According to the station in-charge, the dumper truck was loaded with soil and was negotiating a turn at a junction when the incident occurred.

City sees just 6 beneficiaries under Centre’s road accident cashless treatment scheme

Even a month after the implementation of the Centre’s cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, its impact on the ground remains limited.

Across the state, only 500 victims have availed its benefits so far, while in Bhopal the figure stands at just six, indicating a lack of awareness about the scheme.