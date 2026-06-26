120 Women Trainees Secure Jobs At NSTI Indore Placement Drive | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Skill Training Institute (Women), Indore, organised a placement drive in which 120 women trainees secured employment opportunities with various companies.

Around 250 trainees participated in the drive, while nearly 15 leading companies conducted recruitment interviews across multiple vocational trades.

Candidates trained in Electrician, Solar Technician, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Computer Software Application, Artificial Intelligence, Dress Making, Fashion Design Technology and Cosmetology took part in the selection process.

Company representatives assessed the trainees through interviews and skill evaluations before offering placements.

The National Skill Training Institute (Women), functioning under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is the only central government institute in Madhya Pradesh dedicated exclusively to vocational skill training for women.

The institute regularly conducts industry-oriented training programmes to enhance employability and promote self-reliance among women.

The placement drive was organised under the leadership of Regional Director Abhay Arun Mahishi and the guidance of Principal Naina Nagpal and Assistant Director Gulab Chandra.

Institute officials congratulated the selected candidates on their achievement and reiterated their commitment to organising regular placement drives and employment-oriented initiatives to connect skilled women trainees with career opportunities across diverse sectors.