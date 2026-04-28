Indore's West Discom Tests Over 12 Lakh Electricity Meters In A Year |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The meter testing laboratories of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company have achieved a milestone by testing over 12.16 lakh electricity meters during the last financial year. The initiative has accelerated the pace of metering work across the region.

According to official information, NABL-accredited laboratories in Indore and Ujjain, along with 12 additional testing facilities, collectively conducted the large-scale testing operation. The effort has ensured faster implementation of metering systems and supported the ongoing installation of smart meters.

As part of the process, old meters removed during smart meter installations are being tested and reused wherever feasible. This approach has contributed to substantial financial savings for the company.

Officials stated that ensuring 100% testing of meters before installation has led to improved consumer satisfaction and a decline in complaints. The company operates a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-certified facility at Polo Ground in Indore, while the Ujjain regional laboratory is equipped with advanced technology.

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Additionally, well-equipped laboratories with multiple testing benches are operational in several locations, including Dewas, Dhar, Khandwa, Badwah, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Barwani, Neemuch and Shajapur, ensuring timely and efficient meter testing across the region.