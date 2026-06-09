Indore’s Water Status: Mayor Challenges Patwari To Open Debate | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an ongoing political war of words over the city's water supply system and water quality, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav launched a sharp attack on Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, accusing him of spreading misleading and factually incorrect information.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the 30 MLD GSR project in Bijalpur, the Mayor challenged Patwari to an open public debate focused exclusively on Indore's water supply, distribution network and water quality.

Recently, Patwari released a laboratory test report on drinking water quality, claiming that 90% of Indore's tap water is toxic.

He alleged that Congress workers had collected 240 samples from 29 wards and had them tested at a Delhi-based lab. Making the report public, the Congress leader said that 98% of the samples had failed the test.

The Mayor had rejected the report, terming it "a bundle of lies" and an attempt to tarnish the image of the country's cleanest city.

On Monday, Bhargav said politics cannot be driven by misinformation and stressed the importance of understanding the city's water distribution system, supply mechanisms, quality control measures and the overall Narmada water management network.

He noted that Patwari, having served as an MLA for several years and possessing significant political and administrative experience, should be well aware of the realities of Indore's water infrastructure.

The Mayor asserted that if Patwari has concrete facts to support his claims, he should participate in a public debate solely on issues related to the city's water supply, quality and distribution arrangements.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led municipal council, Bhargav said significant efforts have been made in recent years to strengthen Indore's water distribution network and infrastructure.

As a result, the city has been able to provide water to a growing population despite limited resources.

He further said that tarnishing the city's image for political gain is unfortunate and expressed confidence that the people of Indore understand and support politics centred on development and performance rather than rhetoric.