Indore's Traffic Police Deploy Separate Drone Teams In All Four Traffic Zones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police took action against many violators using drone surveillance at major intersections and busy roads in the city, including Rajwada, Vijay Nagar, Palasia and Sanjay Setu. Officials said the initiative aims to make traffic movement smoother, safer and more organised.

On the instructions of commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh and additional commissioner of police RK Singh, and under the direction of deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the traffic police adopted modern technology to improve management. Drones were deployed during peak hours to closely monitor key junctions and main roads.

The surveillance covered Rajwada, Jawahar Marg, Khajuri Bazar, Sarafa, Sanjay Setu, Nandlalpura, Mrignayani, Riverside Road, Palasia Square, Ghantaghar Square, MG Road, Industries House, Gita Bhawan Square, LIG Square, Radisson Square and Rasoma Square. Traffic violations identified through drone inputs were immediately addressed by teams on the ground.

The drones were also equipped with a public announcement system to spread awareness among citizens about rules. Whenever congestion was detected, the drone team notified the control room via wireless communication, and nearby traffic points were alerted to clear the situation quickly.

Officials said separate drone teams are working in all four traffic zones of the city to expand the network. The traffic police plan to continue such operations in the future by identifying more key locations.



Indore's Traffic Police Penalise 241 Vehicles For No-Parking Violations

Under the ongoing drive against people parking their vehicles in no-parking zones in the city, Traffic police issued challans to 241 vehicles on Saturday.

According to deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, officers were instructed to strengthen traffic management by regularly conducting patrolling and wheel-lock operations in their respective areas. Following these instructions, teams monitored key roads, crowded marketplaces and high-traffic zones to control illegal and unorganised parking. Along with action against no-parking violations, strict measures are being taken against wrong-side driving, mobile phone use while driving and careless driving.

Police teams patrolled areas such as Bada Ganpati, Airport Road, Imli Bazaar, Mari Mata Square, Vijay Nagar, Rasoma Square, LIG Square, Palasia Square, Regal Square, Cloth Market and Sarafa Bazar. The officials claimed that continuous enforcement has led to visible improvements in traffic conditions. Illegal parking has reduced in major markets, and traffic flow has become smoother.

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During the drive, hundreds of vehicles were removed from restricted areas. Traffic teams inspected congestion-prone areas and took action by wheel-locking, using towing cranes and issuing fines to violators. Tripathi said that the special campaign will continue in the coming days, with intensified patrolling and strict enforcement planned across different areas.