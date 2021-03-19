Indore’s social activist wins World Happiness Award

Indore: Days after she was selected for SDS global goals award, social activist Archna Sharma brought laurels to the city once again by securing another international award for her work in mental health and happiness.

She will be bestowed with World Happiness Award by World Happiness Foundation, US, in collaboration with the United Nations University for Peace on the occasion of World Happiness Day. A special recognition badge and award will be presented to her 2:30 am on March 20 in an online summit in the presence of global dignitaries and award laureates. She is second in the country and the only one from MPto have received this special honour. The world happiness awards celebrate and elevate the people and communities making this planet a better place for all. As per the email received by Zahra Karsan, board member of World Happiness Foundation, these awards are given to seven people from different countries. This year, India won two awards of which one is bagged by Archna, the founder of a social firm named "Roccia Bliss - Your Happiness Partner®". Recently, Archna has also been awarded by Republic of Women, an entity of UNO for sustainable development goals.

As happiness and mindset coach, Archna says that she is on a mission to eradicate mental poverty and to improve mental health and well-being of 1 million people by making them learn Art of Positive Thinking through her talks, teachings, coaching and social activities. She helps people in various countries like Singapore, USA, Italy, Malaysia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Philippines, Nepal, etc.

She selflessly promotes happiness and positive thinking in more than 12 diversified sectors, which include Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Hospitals, Prisons, Schools, Govt. Departments, PSUs, Police Training Centers, Judiciary, Colleges, Clubs, Public, Youth, Legislative Assembly, Aviation, Corporate, etc. Archna is a part of happiness ministry in India and runs various social campaigns to spread happiness through her social club.

These campaigns include Happiness Ferry (the ferry goes to multiple hospitals in a day to spread compassion and happiness), Youth Oxygen (a dedicated series of positive talks for college youth), Act of Kindness Bike Rally (to spread social messages among the roads of city with police department), Healing Talks (in old-age homes, orphanages, NGOs, prisons, etc.) and Coach a Depressed (helping youth in depression through online & offline counselling). She recently helped healing many people during COVID-19 lockdown.