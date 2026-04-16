Indore's Siddhi Mediation Centre Resolves 96% Of Disputes In 1,000 Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Marking a significant milestone in alternative dispute resolution, the Siddhi Panch Mediation and Legal Advisory Centre in Indore has completed 1,000 days of operation, resolving disputes for hundreds of families with a 96% success rate.

According to data released by the centre, 804 families approached the forum with disputes related to matrimonial, property, financial and social issues. Out of 403 formal applications, 398 were resolved through mutual settlement within 690 working days.

The mediation process, conducted between July 17, 2023, and Apr 11, 2026, operates five days a week from 5 pm to 8 pm. A team of five mediators facilitates discussions, typically spending seven to nine hours per case, leading to resolution in an average of 63 days.

Cost-effective justice

The initiative operates at an estimated monthly cost of Rs 1 lakh, shared among six members, making it a low-cost alternative to prolonged litigation. Proceedings are guided by the Mediation Act, 2023, ensuring legal validity and enforceability of settlements.

Officials highlighted that mediation is effective when both parties are willing to engage. In cases of disagreement or non-participation, reports are prepared for further legal action.

Model for community resolution

With a 96% resolution rate, the centre is emerging as a model for community-based conflict resolution. Its success underscores the growing importance of mediation in addressing personal and civil disputes efficiently.

The centre has handled a diverse range of cases, including 23% involving one party residing outside Indore and 11% inter-caste disputes. Several matters were resolved through virtual participation to ensure accessibility.

Dispute Breakdown

Among the 403 applications received:

48% were matrimonial disputes (192 cases)

17% related to property (68 cases)

13% were family disputes (52 cases)

12% involved financial issues (47 cases)

10% were social disputes (39 cases)

Resolution Outcomes

43% cases ended in mutual settlement (172 cases)

40% resulted in formal reports (158 cases)

16% required further legal proceedings (63 cases)

1% were cancelled (5 cases)

Diverse Participation

The mediation centre has handled a wide range of cases, including:

23% involving one party residing outside Indore, including six cases with participants based abroad

11% inter-caste disputes

Several matters resolved through virtual participation, ensuring accessibility and flexibility