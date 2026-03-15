Indore News: Lok Adalat Reunites 22 Couples, Settles 90 Disputes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lok Adalat held at the Family Court on Saturday brought relief to several families as dozens of pending disputes were resolved through counselling and mutual agreement.

The special session was conducted before four benches of the court, where many matrimonial disputes were settled, helping couples rebuild their relationships.

The Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Principal Judge Dhirendra Singh, along with Additional Principal Judge Rakesh Kumar Jain, Third Additional Principal Judge Tajinder Singh Ajmani, and Second Additional Principal Judge Suresh Kumar Chaubey. Judges, advocates and court staff were present during the proceedings.

A total of 342 cases were listed before the four benches for settlement. Through mediation, counselling and persuasion by judges and lawyers, 90 cases were resolved through mutual compromise. Among these were about 22 cases in which estranged husbands and wives agreed to resume living together.

Members of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, including Member Secretary Suman Srivastava and Deputy Secretary Aniruddha Jain, attended the proceedings and encouraged litigants to resolve disputes through mediation. Advocates Pramod Joshi, Jitendra Singh Thakur, Pranay Sharma and Vijay Rathore also played an important role in facilitating settlements.

In one case, a 32-year-old labourer and his 29-year-old wife, married since 2011 and parents of three children, had separated following family disputes. The wife left the matrimonial home in 2023 and began living with her parents along with the children.

After several attempts to bring her back failed, the husband approached the court seeking restitution of conjugal rights. Following counselling during the Lok Adalat proceedings, the couple agreed to reconcile, withdrew the case and decided to resume living together.

In another case, a couple married in 2025 developed frequent disagreements soon after their wedding. The wife left for her parental home, after which the husband filed a divorce petition. Counselling during the Lok Adalat helped resolve their differences, and the couple agreed to give their marriage another chance.