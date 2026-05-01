Indore's Shree G International School Achieves 100% Board Results |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Our approach goes beyond academic excellence, focusing on holistic and future-ready development,” said the director of Shree G International School, Shrikant Kacchawaha, while announcing the school’s 100% result on Thursday.

The director, Urija Kacchawa, said, “We emphasise 21st-century skills, life competencies and meaningful education where learning is practical, purposeful and relevant. We ensure our students are well-prepared for real-world challenges and a responsible future.”

The school principal, Kavita Rode, congratulated the students on their success and wished them luck for the future.

Topper's space

“The credit of my success goes to my parents, teachers and even my friends. They supported and motivated me to achieve my targets. It was blissful to watch their faces after the results. My thorough revisions and regular learning helped me a lot.”

KHUSHI SHARMA (91.6%)

“It is all about mindset. Our school helped us maintain that spirit and mindset to achieve good results. With hard work and effort, nothing is impossible.”

ABHISEK PALIWAL (90.4%)

“At first, it felt impossible to score well, but with persistence, practice and effort, it became possible. I tried my best to achieve this milestone. The Class 10 results really mattered a lot to me, and I managed to score well.”

TIYA VARTUNE (90%)