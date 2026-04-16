Indore Girls Shine In CBSE Class 10 Results; Multiple Students Score Above 99% | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Girls shone bright and took over the top three spots, sharing second and third positions, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday. The results brought moments of joy across Indore as several girl students delivered outstanding performances and secured scores above 99%.

Among the top achievers, Tarang Kakani stood out with an impressive 99.6%, emerging as one of the highest scorers reported from the city.

Tarang Kakani: City topper (99.6%)

After securing 99.6% in the CBSE Class 10 examinations, Kakani spoke about her preparation journey, interests and future aspirations.

Q: How did you prepare for the exams? I worked throughout the year. I do not believe in setting expectations or pressure for myself. I studied consistently but I also made sure I did not overburden myself. Whenever I did not feel like studying, I took breaks and gave myself time to reset.

Q: How did you balance studies with other activities? I believe balance is important. I enjoy swimming and playing badminton, and I continued both during the year. I also attended around five weddings and stayed socially active. I did not completely cut myself off from social life or social media.

Q: Which subjects interest you the most? I am more inclined towards science and mathematics. I enjoy understanding concepts and solving problems, especially in these subjects.

Q: What are your future plans? I want to work for ISRO in the future. I am very interested in space science and would like to contribute to India s space missions.

Q: Tell us about your family background. My father, Govind Kakani, is a businessman. My mother, Manisha Kakani, is a homemaker. They supported me throughout my preparation and never put unnecessary pressure on me.

High achievers share second and third spots

Close behind were several students who secured 99.4%, reflecting strong and consistent academic performance. This group included Netika Choudhary, Avni Khandelwal, Livanshi Solanki, Priyam Sharma and Ekjot Kaur Khalsa.

Netika Choudhary

Netika Choudhary 99.4 percent

Avni Khandelwal

Avni Khandelwal 99.4 percent

Livanshi Solanki

Livanshi Solanki 99.4 percent

Priyam Sharma

Priyam Sharma 99.4 percent

Ekjot Kaur Khalsa

Ekjot Kaur Khalsa 99.4 percent

At 99.2 percent, Aarna Kapre and Ashmi Narkar also delivered strong performances, adding to the city s list of high scorers this year.

Aarna Kapre

Aarna Kapre 99.2 percent

Ashmi Narkar

Ashmi Narkar 99.2 percent

CBSE coordinator UK Jha said, "Like all teachers always tell students, these results also reflect months of steady effort, regular revision and focused preparation." He added that consistency throughout the year played a key role in helping students achieve such high scores.

Families and schools celebrated the results, expressing pride in the students hard work. With a strong presence of top scorers above 99%, Indore once again reinforced its reputation for academic excellence, with girl students leading the way.