Indore’s Shaheed Smarak To Get New Life, Integrated Ex-Servicemen Complex Proposed | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shaheed Smarak (Martyrs Memorial) near Radisson Square is likely to open to the public soon, with plans to showcase the stories of martyrs from Madhya Pradesh and highlight their sacrifices.

A proposal to reopen the memorial, which has remained closed for several years, was discussed at a meeting of the District Sainik Board on Tuesday. ADM Navjeevan Vijay Panwar chaired the meeting.

Integrated complex proposed for ex-servicemen

The meeting also discussed plans for an integrated complex offering facilities for ex-servicemen and their families. The proposed complex would include an Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) facility, a Canteen Stores Department (CSD) canteen, a community centre and other essential amenities.

Members discussed ways to address issues faced by ex-servicemen, Veer Naris (war widows), widows and military families, as well as ensure that they receive benefits under various Central and state government welfare schemes.

Focus on memorial’s upkeep

The proposal calls for the memorial to be operated systematically and upgraded where necessary. Officials said the initiative aims to preserve the memory of the martyrs and help citizens learn about their service and sacrifice.

ADM assures support

ADM Panwar assured the gathering that issues concerning ex-servicemen and their families would continue to be addressed. Commander Nagesh Chandra Malviya (Retd.), District Sainik Welfare Officer, conducted the meeting.

Senior police officers, former military officers, ex-servicemen and prominent citizens were also present.