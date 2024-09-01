Indore's Sarafa Trader Stabbed In Full Public View; Police Could Not Identify Accused Till Filing Report

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Sarafa trader was stabbed by two persons in full public view in Sarafa area on Friday. He was walking to his house from the shop when the accused came from behind and stabbed him using a sharp object and fled the scene. The incident was captured on CCTV but the police were clueless about the accused till filing of this report. Sarafa police station in-charge Deepak Yadav informed Free Press that Rahul Shukla, a resident of Itwaria Bazar runs a shop in Sarafa Bazar.

On Friday afternoon, he was walking to his house near to his shop when two persons came from behind and they stabbed him in a street of Mukeripura area. Before Shukla could understand anything, the accused fled after committing crime in full public view. The people of the area were also scared after the incident.

The people rushed Shukla to hospital and informed the police. Police officials investigated the incident and examined CCTVs of the area. In the CCTV, two persons were seen coming from behind and committing the crime. The trader could not identify the accused. Police believed that they attacked him over an old rivalry. The police could not even identify the accused till Saturday evening. They registered a case under section 109 of BNS against two unidentified men and claimed that they would be caught soon.