Indore's Sarafa Bazaar Vendor Clash With Customers Over Washing Hands; Chairs Hurled, Fight Video VIRAL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fight broke out between two groups at Indore's Sarafa Bazaar after youths splashed water onto food items kept at the stall on Monday.

The youths washed their hands after eating, and in attempt to shrug off extra water from hands, some droplets accidentally fell on the food items at the stall.

The incident took place late on Monday night, and a video of the clash surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, members of the two groups can be seen fighting with each other and throwing tables and chairs during the confrontation, while bystanders watch.

Watch the video below :

According to police, a group of young men had visited the popular food street and stopped at a shop. While washing their hands, some water splashed onto the food kept by the shopkeeper.

This led to an argument between the youths and the shopkeeper's side.

The verbal dispute soon turned into a physical fight, creating chaos at the crowded food market. People nearby tried to calm the situation, but the confrontation continued.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took members of both groups to the police station.

An officer said that cases have been registered based on complaints from both sides. Police have also detained some people and started questioning them as part of the investigation.