Indore's SAIMS Offers Free Nuclear Medicine Screening On October 10, Advanced PET-CT To Assess Brain Disorders | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) will organise free mental health screening on Oct 10, World Mental Health Day, using advanced nuclear medicine technology to diagnose brain-related disorders. The initiative is described as Madhya Pradesh's first of its kind.

SAIMS founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari said advanced imaging would help doctors identify neurological conditions accurately and plan treatment.

The institute produces the required isotope, F-18 DOPA (Fluorodopa F-18), at its nuclear medicine facility in Ujjain. He said no other private medical college in the state currently has a similar setup.

Dr Anurag Jain, director of the nuclear medicine department, said F-18 DOPA PET-CT assesses dopamine-related nerve activity and amino acid metabolism in tumours and endocrine tissues. It helps evaluate Parkinsonian syndromes, brain tumours and neuroendocrine tumours.

Doctors highlighted its potential role in assessing selected psychiatric conditions, including psychosis, schizophrenia and mood disorders.

Dr Rahul Jain and Dr Raghavan Iyengar of the hospital's neurosciences department said the scan provides additional information to support diagnosis, distinguish similar conditions, detect recurrence and guide treatment planning.

The initiative aims to improve diagnostic precision and facilitate timely, appropriate patient care