Indore's Rustomji Armed Police Training College Hosts Stress Management Session For Police Staff

Rustomji Armed Police Training College Hosts Stress Management Session For Police Staff | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Stress Relief and Meditation Workshop was organised at the Rustomji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) in Indore on Thursday.

The event was held under the guidance of Additional Director General (ADG) Chanchal Shekhar and Inspector General (IG) Chandrashekhar Solanki as a joint initiative of the state police and the Heartfulness organisation.

Around 800 police officers, staff members and trainees from RAPTC, the 1st Battalion and the 15th Battalion participated in the workshop.

The chief guest, Inspector General (Administration) Ruchi Vardhan Mishra from Police Headquarters Bhopal, along with facilitator Gajendra Gautam, guided participants through meditation sessions.

Mishra highlighted that meditation fosters mental strength, self-awareness and emotional balance, helping personnel manage professional and personal stress effectively.

On the occasion, Deputy Inspector General (DIG-SAF) Amit Singh, DIG (RAPTC) Dharmendra Bhadoriya and Commandant, 1st Battalion, Abhishek Anand were present.

Notably, police personnel face extreme pressure, trauma and long working hours daily, making mental health critical. Meditation workshops help reduce anxiety, improve focus and build emotional resilience.

They prevent burnout, promote better decision-making and enhance overall well-being, ensuring officers stay mentally strong to serve and protect the public effectively.