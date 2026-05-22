Banganga Woman Alleges Death Threats In ₹60 Lakh Theft Case In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman whose house was targeted in a Rs 60 lakh theft in the Banganga area has alleged that her relatives threatened her to alter her statement in court.

According to police, the theft took place at the residence of Manisha Yadav, a resident of Kumhar Khadi, on Feb 7 when the family had gone to Vaishno Devi. The family discovered the burglary on Feb 9 and reported that gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 60 lakh had been stolen.

CCTV footage later identified the suspects, including the victim’s nephew Rohit alias Golu and his accomplices. They were subsequently arrested and sent to jail before recently securing bail.

On May 19, 2026, at around 4 pm, Rohit and his accomplice Pradyumna allegedly barged into Manisha’s house. Police said the duo pressured her to change her court testimony related to the theft case.

When Manisha and her husband resisted, the suspects allegedly abused them and issued death threats before fleeing from the spot.

Police registered a case against the suspects under Sections 232(1), 296(b), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.