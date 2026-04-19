Indore's Potato Chips Factory Gutted In Major Blaze

Chips Factory Gutted In Major Blaze | Representational Image

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a potato chips manufacturing unit in the Navdapanth area under Chandan Nagar police station limits in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The blaze caused widespread panic and destroyed machinery and stock worth lakh of Rs.

The fire occurred at Radhe Chips Industry around 3:45 am. Due to flammable materials and packaging, the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire unit within minutes. The Fire Brigade was alerted, and three fire tenders led by head constable Balakram were dispatched to the scene.

According to the fire brigade, they extinguished the raging flames using nearly 72,000 litres of water. No casualties were reported.

However, the factory owner, Prakash Kumawat, suffered a significant financial loss. Items destroyed in the inferno include about 100 cartons of packed chips, 1,000 kg of loose chips, over 70 bags of potatoes and seven processing machines.

Head constable Balakram said they received information from the beat personnel at Chandan Nagar police station that a fire had broken out in a closed factory. They managed to control the blaze after nearly two-and-a-half hours. The exact cause is yet unclear, though a short circuit is suspected.

Fire on house roof

A fire broke out on the roof of a house under Pardeshipura police station limits on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 7 pm near Verma Hospital.

Pardeshipura police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that scrap materials were lying on the third floor of the house where the fire broke out. No casualties were reported, and the fire brigade extinguished the flames.