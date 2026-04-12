Massive Fire Engulfs Famous Sweets Shop In Chhatarpur, Stock Worth Lakhs Gutted | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive blaze suddenly broke out at the renowned sweets shop in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, on Sunday.

The fire spread rapidly, reducing most of the stock kept inside the shop to ashes within just a few minutes.

According to information, the incident happened in the Panna Naka area, on Panna Road in Chhatarpur.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Engulfs Famous Sweets Shop In Chhatarpur, Stock Worth Lakhs Gutted #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Cp7lriYFz5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 12, 2026

The fire destroyed the sweets, raw materials, furniture, and other goods stored in the shop, resulting in estimated financial losses running into lakhs of rupees.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties resulting from this massive fire.

The incident created an atmosphere of chaos in the locality, leaving nearby residents in a state of terror.

According to eyewitnesses, flames were rising to considerable heights, and thick smoke was billowing from the shop.

In no time, the fire intensified into a raging inferno, posing a threat to neighbouring shops and residential homes. Residents immediately alerted the police and the fire brigade.

Upon receiving the information, the Civil Lines Police Station team rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and moved bystanders to a safe distance.

The fire brigade was subsequently summoned; however, locals allege that the firefighting team arrived at the spot with a delay.

Nevertheless, upon their arrival, the firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. While a short circuit is suspected as the probable cause, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Following the incident, the entire locality remains abuzz with discussion, and residents are raising questions regarding the efficacy of local safety protocols.

The administration has initiated an investigation into the matter, and an assessment of the damages is currently underway.