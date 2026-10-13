Indore's Popular Picnic Spot Kalakund Set For Tourism Boost As Four Bridges Planned Over Choral River | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kalakund, a popular picnic and scenic destination around 20 km from Indore, is set for a tourism boost with the construction of four bridges over the Choral River expected to begin this year.

The project will also improve all-weather connectivity for eight tribal villages, which often face isolation during the monsoon.

Road network already developed

MPRRDA completed nearly 10 km of all-weather road in 2024 while protecting the area's dense forests and medicinal plants. However, the absence of bridges continues to obstruct movement during heavy rainfall.

Nestled amid the Vindhya hills, Kalakund is known for its natural beauty, tribal culture and traditional milk-based kalakand sweet. More than 20 homestays operate across surrounding tribal villages, while the heritage train from Patalpani attracts visitors.

Improved connectivity is expected to make weekend picnics and jungle camping more accessible, support local livelihoods and facilitate better use of the divisional Scout and Guide camping centre in the area.

Easier access to anganwadis and schools

Rising water levels in the Choral river frequently disrupt movement during the rainy season, affecting residents' access to anganwadis, schools, healthcare centres and ration shops.

The proposed bridges are expected to make travel safer and ensure better connectivity for children and families living in remote settlements.

The demand for bridges was raised during a night meeting organised by Indore Collector Shivam Verma on May 30.

Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority (MPRRDA) general manager Lokendra Mandloi said the tender process for all four bridges had been completed and construction would begin this year.