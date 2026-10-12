Indore Prepares For Grand Dussehra With 250-Foot Ravana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With Dussehra celebrations approaching, preparations are gathering pace at Indore’s Dussehra Maidan, where a massive 250-foot-tall Lanka structure will go up in flames alongside Ravana’s effigy on October 20. Artists have already completed the construction of Ravana’s ten heads and are now preparing to work on the torso and towering Lanka structure. They are using straws, wood, cardboard to create the massive structure and colourful papers and digital prints for the costumes and detailing .

The Dussehra Mahotsav Committee has scheduled the grand Ravana Dahan for 7 PM, promising an evening of fireworks and festive celebrations.

Committee managers said artists were working continuously to complete the elaborate structures ahead of the festival.

Arrangements of a grand fireworks show has also be done to add to the celebrations and keep the audience entertained.

Ravana Dahan Planned Across Indore

Meanwhile, Ravana Dahan programmes are also planned at Ushaganj-Chhawani, Chimanbagh Maidan, Jail Road, Tilak Nagar and Vijay Nagar.

Similar celebrations will take place across residential colonies and neighbourhoods, with local organisers preparing for the traditional festivities.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, symbolises the victory of good over evil and commemorates Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravana.