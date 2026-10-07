 Indore’s Nehru Park Swimming Pool Reopens In New Avatar After ₹4.07 Crore Makeover
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Indore’s Nehru Park Swimming Pool Reopens In New Avatar After ₹4.07 Crore Makeover

Indore’s Nehru Park swimming pool reopened after a ₹4.07 crore renovation, with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Mahendra Hardia taking a ceremonial plunge. The upgraded complex features an international-standard diving tower, filtration plant, changing and shower rooms, medical room and improved lighting. A gym and badminton area are also being developed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Indore’s Nehru Park Swimming Pool Reopens In New Avatar After ₹4.07 Crore Makeover
Indore’s Nehru Park Swimming Pool Reopens In New Avatar After ₹4.07 Crore Makeover | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Nehru Park swimming pool reopened on Tuesday after renovation and beautification works costing around Rs 4.07 crore. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Mahendra Hardia inaugurated the upgraded facility by taking a plunge and swimming in the pool.

The revamped complex includes a new building, filtration plant, international-standard diving tower, new tiles, changing and shower rooms, a medical room, deck, lighting and upgraded electrical systems.

General Administration Committee in-charge Nandkishore Pahadia said the facility would offer better swimming infrastructure and suggested dedicated timings for women and a review of membership fees.

Bhargav said the pool holds an emotional connect with Indoreans and had been redeveloped keeping requirements of the next 10-15 years in mind. He said additional facilities, including a gym and badminton area, were also being developed in the upper portion of the building.

The mayor said the pool had nurtured several swimmers who later competed at national and international levels and assured that regular training would continue.

Hardia said the project had taken time but the pool was now ready with modern amenities for residents, including economically weaker sections.

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