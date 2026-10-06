Fake ₹1 Lakh Loan Bait Traps Two Indore Residents, ₹53,689 Lost | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters impersonating Bajaj Finance employees targeted two persons in separate incidents, duping them of over Rs 50,000 under the guise of fake loan processing fees.

In the first incident reported at Banganga police station, Harishchandra Baretha, a resident of Ahilya Ashram, filed a complaint stating he received a phone call on Sept 30.

The caller, posing as a Bajaj Finance representative, claimed that a loan of Rs 1,00,000 had been approved in his name. To gain trust, the fraudster shared fake ID cards via WhatsApp.

He then tricked the victim into paying a total of Rs 25,859 via PhonePe across seven QR codes sent on WhatsApp under the pretext of loan processing charges.

After the money was transferred from his SBI account and no loan was disbursed, Baretha realised he had been duped and alerted the cyber helpline.

In a similar case registered at Kshipra police station, Suresh Malviya, a resident of Shyana, was defrauded of Rs 27,830 between Sept 10 and Sept 24.

The unknown scammer contacted the victim using the name of "Bajaj Finance Service" and convinced him to make multiple online transfers totalling Rs 27,830.

Man duped of over Rs 24k in Myntra Telegram task fraud

A man was duped of over Rs 24,000 under the pretext of online tasks by fraudsters posing as Myntra employees.

According to the complaint filed at Banganga police station, Vinod Halde, a resident of Raja Bagh Colony, received a call on Sept 26 from an unknown caller claiming to represent Myntra.

The caller lured him into joining a Telegram group titled "Myntra E-commerce Working," promising lucrative returns for following instructions and completing online tasks.

The following day, Halde was asked to transfer money multiple times to a UPI ID (2006prithvi@fam), totalling Rs 29,202. Although the fraudsters initially refunded Rs 4,578 to build trust, they retained the remaining amount.

When Halde hesitated to proceed, the group administrators demanded an additional deposit of Rs 60,000 to release his funds. Realising he had been trapped in a scam, Halde reported the matter to the police