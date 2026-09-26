Indore’s MTH Dean Urges Doctors, PG Students To Prioritise Work-Life Balance, Stress Management | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MTH Hospital organised an interaction session with doctors, postgraduate students and senior residents in the presence of dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and senior doctors.

The session focused on workplace challenges, stress management, work-life balance and maintaining a positive outlook towards life.

Dr Ghanghoria said the medical profession involves immense responsibility and dedication, with doctors often balancing patient care, long working hours, studies and professional duties.

He stressed maintaining a healthy balance between professional and personal life and dealing with difficult situations with patience and a positive approach.

Emphasising the importance of life, the dean said doctors and students should not give up during difficult phases.

He encouraged them to communicate with colleagues, seniors, friends and family members during stressful periods and seek professional assistance when needed.

The meeting also discussed workplace discipline, teamwork, mutual communication, quality of medical services and administrative issues.

Dr Ghanghoria said every employee and officer has an important role in the hospital and should discharge their responsibilities with sensitivity and accountability.

According to information available, show-cause notices have been issued to Dr Nilesh Dalal and three PG students. Two observers, Dr Salil Sakalya and Dr Veena Yasikar, professors in the department of PSM, have reportedly been appointed to monitor doctors, HODs and consultants and report directly to the dean.

The meeting aimed to strengthen communication, promote a positive workplace environment and improve patient care.