Indore's MGM Opens Central India's First NGS Lab To Facilitate Advanced Cancer Diagnosis | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to cancer care, MGM Medical College has launched Central India's first Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Laboratory, enabling patients to access advanced genetic testing and personalised cancer treatment without travelling to metropolitan cities.

The newly established facility has initially started advanced gene testing for breast cancer and brain tumours.

Breast cancer patients will now undergo comprehensive BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene analysis to determine whether the disease is hereditary.

For brain tumour patients, the laboratory offers testing of 161 cancer-related genes, including key biomarkers such as IDH-1 and IDH-2, which play a crucial role in diagnosis and treatment planning.

NGS is a cutting-edge genomic technology that identifies genetic mutations responsible for cancer.

Based on the test results, doctors can prescribe targeted therapies that specifically attack the altered genes, resulting in more effective treatment, fewer side effects and a reduced risk of recurrence.

Professor Dr Shikha Ghanghoria said that until now, samples for BRCA testing had to be sent to laboratories in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, causing delays and additional expenses.

With the new facility operational in Indore, patients will receive faster and more affordable diagnostic services.