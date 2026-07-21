Indore's Lavkush Double-Decker Bridge To Open Partially On July 22 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) will open one carriageway of the under-construction Lavkush double-decker bridge to traffic on July 22, offering partial relief to commuters travelling from Ujjain towards Bhanwarkuan and the western parts of the city.

The bridge, being built at a cost of more than Rs 175 crore, is expected to be fully completed within the next two months.

IDA officials said the section being opened has successfully undergone load testing, while work on the remaining carriageway, including mastic asphalt surfacing, is progressing rapidly.

The decision to open one side was taken to ease congestion caused by the construction of the service road beneath the bridge. Vehicles coming from Ujjain will be able to travel directly towards Sanwer Road, the industrial area, Mari Mata Square and Bhanwarkuan without halting at Lavkush Square.

IDA has spent more than Rs 11 crore on the service road near Lavkush Square. Traffic from Mari Mata Road has been diverted via Lavkush Square and MR-10 during the work, leading to frequent peak-hour congestion.

Officials said LED lighting has been installed on the bridge and is currently being tested. The structure has already cleared load testing.

The double-decker bridge, under construction for the past three years, is one of Indore's biggest infrastructure projects.

IDA CEO Parikshit Jhade said the remaining work is expected to be completed by September, with the formal inauguration likely in late September or October.