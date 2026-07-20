Indore Municipal Corporation Mandates Recharge Shafts, Dual Plumbing In New High-Rises | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To strengthen rainwater conservation and address waterlogging, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed that all newly constructed high-rise buildings and housing societies must incorporate adequate groundwater recharge systems and dual plumbing infrastructure.

Singhal issued the directive during an inspection of water recharge shafts developed by the civic body at Pinnacle Housing Society in Nipania (Ward 36) and a recharge pit near Dewas Naka Square in Ward 35.

During the inspection, the commissioner instructed officials to ensure that all newly constructed buildings taller than 12.5 metres and equipped with their own sewage treatment plants (STPs) also install a dual plumbing system.

The system should provide a separate flushing line to individual units for the reuse of treated wastewater, with compliance ensured at the building permission stage.

He further directed that all under-construction and newly built residential and commercial complexes must have an adequate number of recharge shafts within their premises.

Rooftop rainwater harvesting pipelines should be connected to filtration systems and recharge shafts so that rainwater collected from roofs is channelled back into the ground.

Singhal said every housing society should have sufficient recharge shafts to enhance groundwater recharge and support long-term water conservation.

He stressed that integrating rainwater harvesting infrastructure into building designs would not only reduce waterlogging during the monsoon but also improve groundwater levels across the city.

The civic body has been developing recharge pits and shafts at various locations across Indore as part of its broader strategy to conserve rainwater and strengthen urban water management.

During the inspection, the commissioner issued necessary directions to officials for the effective implementation of these measures.