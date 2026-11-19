Indore's Lalbagh Treasure Chest Discovery Reveals 11 Similar Iron Safes Preserved At Historic Rajwada Palace | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The discovery of an old iron treasure chest during ongoing pathway construction work at Lal Bagh has brought attention to a lesser-known collection of around 11 similar chests preserved at Rajwada.

The chests, varying in size and weighing several hundred kilograms, have been kept together by the State Archaeology Department at a designated location on the historic premises.

The latest discovery was made when workers removed a tin shed during construction work at Lal Bagh. The chest has sparked curiosity, with different claims emerging about its origin.

While some have described it as belonging to the Holkar era, others believe it could have been part of the old British-era treasury.

State Archaeology Department officials are scheduled to inspect and open the newly discovered chest to examine its contents and historical significance.

Rajwada already houses around 11 such old chests, believed to have once been used by the district treasury that operated from the premises. According to officials, the chests were left behind when the treasury was shifted elsewhere.

Made of cast iron, they are kept behind the ticket counter and cannot easily be moved by an individual because of their considerable weight.

The chests were reportedly used to store important documents and money. Over the years, they remained at the historic site, eventually becoming part of the preserved collection.

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