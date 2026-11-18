Indore's Lalbagh Palace Yields Mysterious Old Safe During Road Construction, Archaeology Officials To Investigate | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The discovery of an old locker on the premises of the city's iconic Lalbagh Palace on Tuesday afternoon created a sensation. The locker has been kept safely inside the palace.

Officials of the State Archaeology Department are likely to visit the site on Wednesday, following which the matter is expected to become clearer.

Lalbagh Palace was once home to the last descendant of the Holkar dynasty and later came under the State Archaeology Department.

Development and road construction work is currently underway near the old Rose Garden along the old RTO road.

On Tuesday, workers found an old safe resembling a locker during road construction. Lalbagh Palace staff subsequently moved it inside the palace for safekeeping.

Vandana Soni, who previously lived on the premises, claimed that the locker belonged to her family and was an ancestral possession. She said she had kept it there because she did not have a house of her own.

When contacted, Lalbagh Palace In-charge Ashutosh Mahashabde said he was in Bhopal.

Official sources said State Archaeology Department officials were likely to visit the palace on Wednesday, after which the situation was expected to become clearer.

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