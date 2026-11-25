Indore’s Krishna Bagh Colony Demolition Row: Congress Assures Legal Support Up To Supreme Court, To Bear Expenses Of Affected Families | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after 43 houses were demolished in Krishna Bagh Colony, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari and city Congress president Chintu Chouksey visited the affected families on Tuesday and assured them of legal support up to the Supreme Court.

Patwari announced that the Congress would bear the expenses of their legal battle.

During the visit, Congress leaders inspected the demolished houses and interacted with residents, who alleged that their earlier attempts to seek help from minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had failed.

They also complained that local MLA Mahendra Hardia had not supported them during the demolition drive.

Patwari alleged that the administration had acted against ordinary residents while taking no effective action against land mafia responsible for developing illegal colonies.

He said the Congress would challenge the action in court, with senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha representing the affected families. He also said he would meet the district collector over the matter.

Chouksey said the administration should have acted against the colonisers and officials responsible for allowing the colony to develop instead of demolishing residents' houses.

He alleged that the action had caused injustice to poor families who had invested their savings in building homes.

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