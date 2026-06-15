Indore’s Kanika Completes 16.5k Ft Glacier Trek | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing laurels to Indore, Kanika Raghuvanshi has completed a prestigious mountaineering course at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, and secured a place among the top five participants.

A first-year BBA student at Umiya Kanya College, Rau, Kanika completed a challenging trek to the Gorichen Glacier at an altitude of 16,460 feet while carrying a 12-kg backpack.

She said the rigorous training programme tested both physical and mental endurance, with many participants finding the high-altitude expedition demanding.

Kanika credited her preparation and perseverance for completing the course successfully.

Before joining the programme, she trained under the guidance of Captain Namrata Sawant, Associate NCC Officer of 1 MP Girls Battalion NCC, and regularly practised running with bricks in her backpack to build stamina.

The course included training on Asia's largest artificial climbing wall, along with jungle survival, trekking, river crossing, rock climbing and wilderness survival skills such as tent pitching and outdoor cooking.

Kanika also secured second place in a one-mile race during the programme, earning an opportunity to attend advanced training camps at Jitang (13,500 feet) and Merathang (14,700 feet).

The final phase involved an ascent to the 16,460-foot-high Gorichen Glacier, where she also demonstrated her ice-climbing skills.