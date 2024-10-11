Indore's Junior Doctors Association Participates In Nationwide Black Ribbon Protest | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Doctors Association (JDA) Indore joined the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) in their nationwide black ribbon protest, standing in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation (WBJDF), on Thursday.

They staged protest as a support to the ongoing hunger strike at RG Kar Medical College, demanding justice for the tragic incident that has sparked outrage across the medical community. Healthcare professionals across the country, including JDA Indore, are deeply alarmed by the increasing violence, threats, and systemic issues faced by doctors.

Doctors refuse to rest withouut their security ascertained

In response, JDA Indore members wore black ribbons during their duties on Thursday, symbolizing their resistance to these injustices and their demand for immediate reforms to safeguard the dignity and safety of healthcare workers.

“Consultants and our seniors too participated in the protest and wore black ribbons as a symbol of resistance. We will continue our protest against the efforts of suppressing the voice of doctors,” Dr Akash Verma, president of JDA, said.

JDA Indore calls upon healthcare workers and organizations nationwide to join this movement and amplify the demand for urgent action on these critical issues, ensuring justice for ‘Abhaya’ and protection for medical professionals.