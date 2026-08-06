Indore’s ISBT Set To Connect Madhya Pradesh With Gujarat, Rajasthan & Delhi Ahead Of Simhastha 2028

Indore’s ISBT Set To Madhya Pradesh With Gujarat, Rajasthan & Delhi Ahead Of Simhastha 2028 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Kumedi Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) will now connect Madhya Pradesh with states including Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi, becoming a major modern transport hub with improved operations and maintenance.

The development comes after BVG India Limited was given the responsibility of managing the ISBT facility.

Spread across around 5.85 hectares, the ISBT has the capacity to handle more than 1,500 buses every day and is expected to serve around 50,000 to 55,000 passengers daily.

Multimodal transport hub

The Kumedi ISBT has been developed as an airport-like multimodal transport hub, integrating bus, metro and future railway connectivity.

A foot overbridge (FOB) will connect the terminal directly with the metro station, allowing passengers to easily switch between bus and metro services.

Under the lease agreement, BVG India will manage the overall operation and maintenance of the terminal.

The company will handle passenger facilities, parking, traffic management, security, commercial activities, utility services, engineering infrastructure and digital operations.

Preparation for Simhastha 2028

The operations were planned keeping the upcoming Simhastha 2028 event in mind.

BVG India said arrangements will be made to manage large passenger movement during the religious gathering through additional staff, improved crowd management, better cleanliness systems and coordination with metro and railway authorities.

Smart technology introduced

The terminal will use modern technologies such as digital asset management, automated parking, digital payments, CCTV surveillance, public information systems, complaint redressal mechanisms and real-time operational dashboards.

Mechanised cleaning and preventive maintenance systems will ensure smooth functioning of essential services, including electricity, water supply, lifts, air conditioning and sewage treatment facilities.

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Environmental sustainability kept in mind

The ISBT will also focus on environmental sustainability through solar power generation, energy-efficient equipment, sewage water recycling, scientific waste management, organic waste processing, water conservation and green landscaping.

Around 30,000 square feet of space has been planned for retail and commercial activities.

The complex will have shops, restaurants, food courts, offices and other passenger-related facilities, turning it into more than just a bus terminal.