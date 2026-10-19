Indore's Holkar Science College Trains Over 400 Students Daily In Pest Control, Beekeeping And Agribusiness | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With over 400 students participating daily, Government Holkar (Model, Autonomous) Science College, Indore, is promoting agricultural skills and entrepreneurship through a five-day workshop on seed technology and agriculture-related subjects.

Organised by the Department of Seed Technology, the fourth day featured practical training in identifying crop pests and diseases, modern control methods, and beekeeping as a source of self-employment and honey production.

Prof Ashok Jat highlighted the importance of integrated pest management and income-generating opportunities in agriculture. Chief guest Dr Mala Singh Thakur encouraged students to pursue their ambitions while upholding ethical values.

Special guest Dr Sachin Sharma of Devi Ahilya University cited successful farming practices in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, urging students to explore value addition and agribusiness.

Principal Dr Anamika Jain encouraged students to adopt profitable ventures such as beekeeping. Workshop coordinator Dr Preeti Chaturvedi highlighted practical learning.

Prof Love Asati conducted the programme, while Prof Pooja Chhirsagar proposed the vote of thanks. Prof Govind Jat, Prof Neha Tiwari and Prof Sachin Galphat contributed to the organisation.