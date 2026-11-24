Indore's Gramin Haat Comes Alive With Tribal Art, Culture And Handicrafts As Seven-Day Aadi Bazaar Begins | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day state-level Aadi Bazaar was inaugurated at Gramin Haat on Monday to promote the art, culture, traditions and handicrafts of tribal communities. The event aims to provide a wider market for tribal artisans and entrepreneurs.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey inaugurated the event, organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), which will continue from Nov 23 to 29. Tribal artisans from various states are showcasing and selling their traditional handmade products, artefacts and local goods.

Addressing the gathering, Uikey said Aadi Bazaar events have been initiated to promote the country's tribal art, culture, traditions and handicrafts while providing artisans with a wider market for their products. He said this year's first Aadi Bazaar was being held in Indore, the sacred city of Maa Ahilya.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a campaign for the holistic development of tribal villages, with an allocation of ?24,000 crore.

Uikey said TRIFED was providing tribal artisans and producers with better opportunities to showcase and market their products. He added that the initiative would economically empower tribal communities and enable them to play a significant role in the country's development.

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