Indore’s Food Safety Administration Major Action, Illegal Kulfi Unit Shut Down; 29 Samples Collected | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its strict campaign against food adulteration and unhygienic food production, Indore’s Food Safety Administration took major action against an illegal kulfi manufacturing unit operating without a valid registration on Dhar Road.

Food safety teams conducted inspections across multiple establishments on May 06 and May 07, collecting 29 food samples for laboratory testing.

During a surprise raid at Maa Enterprises on Dhar Road, officials found kulfi and frozen dessert production under the Bombay Chowpati brand being carried out without proper food licensing. The operator failed to produce valid registration for manufacturing activities, while the available registration applied only to storage at an old address.

Inspectors found serious hygiene violations, including food handlers working without gloves, caps, or aprons, poor sanitation, moulds placed directly on the floor, and raw materials stored in open, disorganised conditions. Eight samples of kulfi and frozen desserts were collected, and the food business was immediately shut down.

The department also inspected several other establishments, including Pankaj Ice Candy, Radhika Fariyali & Sandwich, Shri Sai Dosa Bhavan, and multiple food outlets based on public complaints and routine checks. Samples ranging from juices and noodles to paneer and snacks were sent for testing.