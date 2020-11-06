Indore's Dr Avinash Khare in Stanford varsity's top scientist list

Indore: Another feather in Indore’s cap as 75-year-old Dr Avinash Khare makes it to the list of top scientists of the world released by Stanford University, USA.

Stanford published a list of one lakh top scientists of world, belonging to all scientific disciplines including technology and engineering.

The list was curated based on publications in reputed international scientific journals. In this list, Khare was awarded 53rd position in Mathematical Physics division among top scientists in the world.

He is the only Indian to be included in Mathematical Physics category. Khare also stands in the top 1% of the general list.

Khare was born in Indore and was educated in Holkar Science College. “I completed my post-graduation i.e. Masters in Science (Physics) from Indore University and was first in the order of merit and recipient of Gold Medal,” he said.

Khare completed his Ph.D from Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics Calcutta. “I did post-doctoral research at Japan's Tokyo university for 2 years,” he said.

On returning to India, Khare had joined ‘The Institute of Physics’ in Bhubaneswar, where he engaged in research from 1975 to 2010.

“Now, I am working as Professor Emeritus in the Physics department of Savitribai Phule University, Pune, but heart and inspiration comes from my hometown, i.e. Indore,” Khare said.

So far he has published 271 papers in reputed international journals. He published his first paper in 1971 and the latest one in 2020 covering a span of 50 years of life.

Even today at the age of 75 years, Khare is active and feels there is a lot to unravel with his research.

Even during lockdown, which was enforced to control coronavirus outbreak, Khare wrote 4 research papers which have been published of late.

“I am a fellow of the Indian National science academy (INSA) and Indian Academy of Science, Bengaluru,” Khare said.

Some other achievements

In 1998, UGC (University Grant Commission) honoured Khare by conferring the Meghnaad Saha Award on him.

He has written two books (published by World Science, Singapore) which are reference books for PG and graduate students.

The dept. Of Science and Technology (DST) has initiated ' inspire ' programme for popularizing science among School going children. Similar programme is also conducted by INSA.

Khare is actively involved in both the projects and has given talks in hundreds of schools in villages and small towns of Maharashtra and other states.