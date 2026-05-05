Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya To Set Up Medical College In Jhabua; Seeks Permit To Operate Medical Classes In Engineering Campus Temporarily

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is preparing to set up a medical college in Jhabua. Land has already been allotted to the university for this purpose. However, until the college building is constructed, the university has sought permission to operate the medical college temporarily within the premises of the local engineering college. The university management expects to receive a response regarding this matter soon.

University to Have Its Own Medical College

The officials stated that the decision to open a medical college was taken during a meeting of the university's Executive Council. It was decided that a medical college would be established in Jhabua. The state Department of Higher Education has already allotted land to the university.

Regarding the existing District Hospital in Jhabua, the Government of Madhya Pradesh is currently in the process of deciding to hand it over to the university. This arrangement would allow the District Hospital to function as the university's teaching hospital.

Permission Sought to Operate Medical College Within Engineering College Premises

According to information efforts are underway to utilise the premises of the engineering college—which belongs to the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV)—for this purpose.

Decision Expected By Month-End

To accommodate 100 student seats, a hospital with a capacity of 300 beds is a mandatory requirement. The officials said that they were informed that a 250-bed hospital currently exists at the location, so that will fulfil the university's need. And, since the hospital facility is being provided, the university will not have to incur any extra cost on that front; however, the construction of the college building itself is expected to entail an initial cost of at least ₹350 to ₹400 crore. A decision regarding this matter is expected by the end of May.