Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Celebrates Foundation Day With Cultural Events, Focus On Academic Excellence | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya celebrated its foundation day with a series of events, bringing together academic and administrative members in large numbers.

The main ceremony was held at the University Teaching Department campus in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, Registrar Dr Prajjwal Khare, and executive council member Dr AK Dwivedi.

The programme commenced with floral tributes to the statue of Devi Ahilya at the University Teaching Department and RNT campuses, followed by ceremonial lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana. Addressing the gathering, Prof Singhai highlighted the university achievements and emphasised the importance of prioritising quality education, innovation, and research.

Dr Khare appreciated the institution administrative efficiency, while Dr Dwivedi stressed the importance of discipline and innovation in education. Cultural performances added vibrancy to the celebration.

Students Man Matai and Sneha Motiya captivated the audience with songs and ghazals. Music trainer and composer Rajendra Nangle also performed at the event. The celebration concluded with a renewed pledge by the university community to uphold its legacy of excellence.